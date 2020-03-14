Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $191,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

BCRX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

