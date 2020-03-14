Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Meridian Bioscience worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $6.33 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,990 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

