Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $292.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $225.43 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

