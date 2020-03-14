Schroder Investment Management Group Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 703.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 144,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 126,089 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14,287.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 339,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,553 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,857.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

