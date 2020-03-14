Schroder Investment Management Group Has $222,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Autodesk stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.