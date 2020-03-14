Schroder Investment Management Group Has $196,000 Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,686,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 165,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $118.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $110.35 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.49.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

