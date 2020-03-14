Schroder Investment Management Group Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $348.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

