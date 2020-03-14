Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ASPS opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

