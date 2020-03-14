Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,681 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.