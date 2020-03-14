Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $136.13 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

