Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,768,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 82.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

