Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 7,200 Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

PRSP stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

