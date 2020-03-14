Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 27,030 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,030 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,395 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

