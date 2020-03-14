Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 2,156 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from to in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

