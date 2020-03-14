Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,934.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 380,095 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 88,843.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

