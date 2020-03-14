SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $53,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $281.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $187.64 and a twelve month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

