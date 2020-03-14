SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €136.23 Average PT from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.23 ($158.40).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €92.67 ($107.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.39. SAP has a 1 year low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

