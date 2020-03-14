Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €34.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €21.70 ($25.23) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.67. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

