Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $14.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,650,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.