Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Salem Media Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years. Salem Media Group has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 45,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,922.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 20,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,972.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 334,275 shares of company stock valued at $438,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

