Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million.

SBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

