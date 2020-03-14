Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its holdings in Ryanair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 336.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 86.8% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 125,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.