Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Buys C$148,900.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.89 per share, with a total value of C$148,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,105,520.45.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Brian Robie Hedges bought 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total transaction of C$91,320.00.

RUS stock opened at C$15.51 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$14.06 and a 52 week high of C$24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $964.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

