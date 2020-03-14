Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

GLNCY stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

