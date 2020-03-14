Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 550

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rightmove to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 537.40 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 652.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 607.74. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.