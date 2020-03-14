Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target to GBX 120

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Restaurant Group to an add rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).
RTN opened at GBX 49.64 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.30 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $274.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44.
About Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
