Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €560.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €614.60 ($714.65).

Shares of RAA opened at €512.00 ($595.35) on Tuesday. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of €643.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €671.05.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

