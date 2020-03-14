Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €143.60 ($166.98).

HNR1 stock opened at €113.60 ($132.09) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a 50 day moving average of €173.78 and a 200 day moving average of €165.45.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

