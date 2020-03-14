Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $92.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.