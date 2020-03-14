Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $11.86 on Friday. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $285.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

