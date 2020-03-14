Ros Rivaz Buys 23,181 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Ros Rivaz purchased 23,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 160.70 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 321.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Analysts predict that ConvaTec Group PLC will post 16.2227273 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTEC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.73 ($2.60).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

