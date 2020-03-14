Rodney Whitwell Sells 15,250 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

