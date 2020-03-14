Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after acquiring an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

