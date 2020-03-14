Robert Herdman Acquires 35,000 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Stock

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WPX opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

