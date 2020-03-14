RM (LON:RM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RM opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 279.73. RM has a 1-year low of GBX 223 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.08).

Get RM alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from RM’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RM’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.