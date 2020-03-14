RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:OPP opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

