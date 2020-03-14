Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director Buys $18,720.00 in Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director Louis Jr. Tumolo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $18,720.00.

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBKB. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

