Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director Buys $18,720.00 in Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director Louis Jr. Tumolo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $18,720.00.

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBKB. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

