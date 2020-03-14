Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

UTHR stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $123.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,489,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after acquiring an additional 332,155 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,146,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

