Repsol’s (REPYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

