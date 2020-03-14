Ren Price Reaches $0.0417 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Ren has a market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Binance and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00052708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00486739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.05160160 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00060325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, OKEx, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

