Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Relx PLC (LON:REL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,225 to GBX 2,148. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Relx traded as low as GBX 1,578.50 ($20.76) and last traded at GBX 1,606 ($21.13), with a volume of 1691357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,696 ($22.31).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,078.08 ($27.34).

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,983.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,906.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

