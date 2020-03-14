Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.