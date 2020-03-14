RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) President Sells $145,386.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in RealPage by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RP. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

