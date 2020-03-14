RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) President Sells $145,386.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79.
RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on RP. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.