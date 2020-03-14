Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,939 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Realogy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $5.51 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

