Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million.

RC stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

