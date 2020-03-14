Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million.
RC stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
