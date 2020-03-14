Raymond James Lowers USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USAC stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $838.93 million, a P/E ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.