Raymond James Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $472.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.