Raymond James Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$4.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.74.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a market cap of $248.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

