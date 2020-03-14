Raymond James Downgrades Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.39 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Strad Energy Services stock opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Strad Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76.

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

