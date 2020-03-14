Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.72.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

